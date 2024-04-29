Two held for attacking friend on moving local train on Kasara-Kalyan route: Police

Thane, Apr 29 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly attacking their friend with a knife on a moving local train on the Kasara-Kalyan route of Central Railway, a Government Railway Police official said on Monday.

Advertisment

The duo allegedly attacked their friend with a knife in the early hours of Sunday between Titwala and Vashind railway stations, he said.

Police were alerted by some passengers travelling in a coach. The duo was arrested after the train arrived at Kalyan railway station, he said.

Prima facie, the matter escalated during a friendly banter, the official said, adding that police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. PTI COR NSK