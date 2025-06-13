Two held for attacking, killing man in Palghar district

Palghar, Jun 13 (PTI ) Police have arrested two persons who allegedly attacked and killed a man over a dispute within hours of the crime in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Rais alias Lodhe Madhu Sheikh and Mohammad Hasim Ake Maulana, were apprehended within two hours of the crime that occurred in Vasai taluka on June 8, the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police stated in a release.

A violent altercation broke out between the victim, Sanjay Nitohar Prajapati (35), and the accused over money-related disputes, and the duo allegedly struck the victim on the head with a gas cylinder, killing him, police said.

Police received a tip-off that the accused had changed their clothes and fled towards the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Expressway, and probe teams intercepted Sheikh, who revealed the other accused's name, and both were arrested. PTI COR ARU