Two held for attacking man, his friend over old rivalry in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) A man and his associate have been arrested for allegedly attacking two persons with a paper cutter in northeast Delhi's Kabir Nagar area due to an old rivalry, police said on Saturday.

Police received a call about the incident around 1.36 am on November 6, after which a team was rushed to the spot, who found that the injured, Shazeb (30) and his friend Shaid (27), were already taken to the hospital.

The victims told police that they were attacked with a sharp weapon around 11.30 pm by two men from their locality, an officer said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and multiple police teams were formed to trace the accused, he added.

"After analysing technical inputs and local intelligence, the two accused were arrested from Kabir Nagar,” the officer said. During interrogation, Toheed (23) and Azhar Ali alias Ajju (24) confessed to the crime, citing enmity with the victims, he said.

Based on their confession, the weapon of offence -- a paper cutter was recovered from their possession, he further said.

A forensic team earlier visited the scene to collect evidence. Azhar was previously involved in two criminal cases, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.