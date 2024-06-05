Two held for attempt to kill and extort transgenders in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Jun 5 (PTI) Police have arrested two men for allegedly extorting and trying to kill two transgenders who were seeking alms outside a railway station in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

The arrest was made late Tuesday night, he said.

Based on the complaint filed by one of the victims, police registered an FIR against three persons under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 384 (extortion), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation and 34 (common intention), the official of Rabale MIDC police station told PTI.

The arrested accused were identified as Yogesh alias Parshuram Nilkant (32) and Pratik Kamble (21), he said, adding that a hunt is on for the third accused.

As per the complaint, two transgenders were seeking alms on a road outside the Ghansoli railway station in the afternoon of June 2, when the three accused threatened one of them and sought money to allow them to beg in the area.

The three accused allegedly abused and physically assaulted one of the victims and attacked her with iron rods and knives, causing serious injuries. When the other transgender rushed to rescue her friend, she was also attacked, he said.

The duo underwent treatment at a hospital and later lodged a complaint.