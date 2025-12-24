Two held for attempting malpractice using AI in varsity recruitment exam

Hyderabad, Dec 24 (PTI) Two candidates were arrested for allegedly attempting malpractice using technical devices and AI during a recruitment examination conducted by the University of Hyderabad (UoH) for non-teaching posts, police said on Wednesday.

The duo, aged 23 and 24, hailing from Haryana, was caught allegedly trying to indulge in malpractice using cell phones, micro bluetooth devices and connectors which were seized from them.

The accused scanned the question paper by phones and sent it to some persons outside to get answers through an instant messaging app and using AI but it did not work the way they planned, a police official at Gachibowli Police Station said.

The invigilators grew suspicious after one of the candidates was found repeatedly going to washroom and found the devices from him, following which they carried out thorough check on all candidates. Another candidate was also found with the equipment.

"They planned malpractice in the exam using AI but were unable to do so," police said.

Based on a complaint filed by the varsity's Registrar, a case under relevant sections of the IT Act and BNS was registered and the accused were arrested, police added. PTI VVK SJR VVK SA