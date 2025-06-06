Two held for barging into woman’s house in Thane, assaulting her

Thane, Jun 6 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly forcing their way into the house of a 19-year-old woman in Maharashtra’s Thane and assaulting her, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place around 2 am on Thursday when the young woman was sleeping in her house in the Bhiwandi area.

The accused, Dileep Manji and Dhiraj Dhakal, kicked the door, breaking the latch. One of them gagged her, while the other pulled her towards him, said the station house officer of Narpoli police station, citing the FIR.

“When the woman resisted, one of the accused slapped her, causing her to fall. The woman sustained injuries to her leg and arms due to the fall,” the official said.

A case has been registered against the two under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections concerning trespass with intent to harm, assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation, he said.

The police did not explain if the woman knew the accused or if she had any dispute with them. PTI COR NR