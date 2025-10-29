Two held for Bengaluru house burglary; gold, silver worth Rs 72 lakh recovered

Bengaluru, Oct 29 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested in connection with a house burglary case, and police recovered gold and silver articles collectively valued at around Rs 72 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

The investigation began after a resident of Vishwapriya Layout here lodged a complaint at the Begur police station.

According to police, on June 16, the complainant had gone to Udupi after locking his house. When he returned two days later, he found the front door broken open and left ajar.

"Upon inspection, it was found that 330 grams of gold ornaments and 1.2 kg of silver articles kept inside a cupboard had been stolen," a senior police officer said.

After weeks of analysing CCTV footage and tracking pawn transactions, police detained a suspect near Begur Lake Koli on August 6, based on information from informants. "Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed that he and his associate were responsible for the burglary," the officer said.

The accused also revealed that the stolen gold had been pledged at three pawn shops in Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) and provided details of his accomplice. Acting on this, police recovered 233 grams of gold ornaments from the pawn shops on August 18 and 19.

The second accused was detained on September 14 in an area under the Begur police station limits.

Based on information provided by both accused, police subsequently recovered 381 grams of gold ornaments and 470 grams of silver articles between October 9 and 26 from six jewellery shops—three in Chintamani taluk and three in KGF, officials said.

In total, 614 grams of gold and 470 grams of silver were recovered. Of the 1.2 kg of silver stolen, police managed to trace a portion during the raids.

The accused also confessed to their involvement in two other house burglaries within Begur police station limits and several more in Bengaluru Rural district, police added. PTI AMP SSK