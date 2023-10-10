Two held for betting on Cricket World Cup match

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted an online betting racket and arrested two people allegedly placing bets on the Sri Lanka versus South Africa Cricket World Cup match here, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the police, they have recovered one laptop and six mobile phones from the possession of the accused.

"A team of KN Katju Marg police station received a tip-off about online gambling on cricket matches in Rohini Sector-16 area. A raid was conducted on the premises where two persons identified as Sarabjeet (26), and Anubhav (25) were arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said.

Further investigation is underway, the police added.

The Sri Lanka versus South Africa world cup match was held in Delhi on October 7. PTI BM NIT IJT