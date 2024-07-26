Two held for brandishing sword, threatening students on campus of PM SHRI school in MP

Sehore (MP), Jul 26 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly brandishing a sword on the campus of a PM SHRI school and threatening boys and passing lewd remarks on girls in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, police said on Friday.

The accused, Saurabh Shakya (18) and Suhail Khan (20), rode into the premises of the PM SHRI in Shyampur, about 25 km from the district headquarters, on a motorcycle on Wednesday, an official said.

The duo, brandishing a sword, threatened boys and passed lewd remarks at girls before exiting the campus, Sehore rural area Sub Divisional Officer of Police Puja Sharma told PTI.

The school principal lodged a complaint on Thursday after scanning the CCTV cameras installed on the campus, and the accused were arrested the same evening, she said.

The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act, the official said.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, which shows the accused brandishing a sword. PTI LAL ARU