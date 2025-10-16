Two held for bribery in Maharashtra's Gondia, Bhandara

Gondia, Oct 16 (PTI) A junior assistant with the Maharashtra Rajya Khadi va Gramodyog Mandal and a warden of a government hostel for tribal students were nabbed in two separate cases by the Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes, officials said on Thursday.

Ratnaghosh Rishiji Humane (42), junior assistant with Maharashtra Rajya Khadi va Gramodyog Mandal (Bhandara), was held during the day for seeking a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a man who had applied online for the purchase of concrete mixture machine under Chief Minister Employment Guarantee Programme (CMEGP), an official said.

"Humane sought Rs.30,000 for preparing documents and uploading them to ensure the applicant gets a subsidy of 35 per cent on the total sanctioned loan amount of Rs.19,50,000. The man approached the ACB unit in Bhandara on October 15. Humane was held while accepting a sum of Rs 15,000 as the first instalment," he said.

In another case, Pravin Raghunath Talegaonkar, warden of the Government Tribal Students Hostel in Sadak Arjuni here, was nabbed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 for clearing pending bills of a food supplier, the official said.

Both have been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe is underway, he added. PTI COR BNM