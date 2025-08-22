Two held for burglaries, thefts in Latur

Latur, Aug 22 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Latur district have arrested two people allegedly involved in a series of house burglaries and thefts at sugar factories, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the local crime branch on Thursday apprehended Ramesh Uddhav Chavan (26) and Shivaji Lala Kale (45), both hailing from Dharashiv district, Assistant Superintendent of Police Mangesh Chavan said.

The duo were involved in 18 cases across Latur and neighbouring districts, he said, adding that stolen property worth Rs 15.82 lakh was recovered from them.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to committing multiple burglaries, cattle thefts, and stealing gunmetal parts from sugar factories along with their accomplices, the official said.

The arrested men have multiple prior cases registered against them, and a probe is underway to trace their aides. PTI COR ARU