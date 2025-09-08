Two held for burglary in locked house in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for breaking into a locked house and stealing valuable gold jewellery and more than Rs 1.5 lakh in cash in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place in the early hours of September 3 when burglars broke into a locked house in Pocket-1, Mayur Vihar Phase-I, he said.

The family, which had left for Haridwar the previous night, was alerted by a neighbour in the morning that their house had been broken into.

When they returned, they found the house ransacked and valuables missing. A case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and an investigation was taken up.

"The team scanned more than 50 CCTV cameras, tracked the escape route of the burglars for over 10 km and developed intelligence through technical surveillance and informers. Based on these leads, one accused, Rashid alias Ashif, a resident of Kalyanpuri and a school dropout, was apprehended," Dhania said.

Rashid, 37, who has four previous criminal involvements, was subjected to sustained interrogation, during which he disclosed details of the burglary and revealed that the stolen jewellery had been sold to a goldsmith.

Based on his information, jeweller Ashok Kumar (56), a resident of Ghaziabad, was arrested for purchasing stolen jewellery.

Police have also identified another accomplice, Imtiyaz Ansari of Noida, who is currently absconding.

They said the accused used to conduct recce of locked houses, strike during late night hours and quickly move towards their hideout after committing the crime. The stolen jewellery was disposed of through local jewellers and the cash was spent on luxuries, including the purchase of a new motorcycle.

The recoveries include 90 grams of gold jewellery, including a chain, two mangalsutras, three jhumka sets, rings and nose pins, Rs 1.73 lakh in cash and a new motorcycle worth Rs 93,000 bought with the stolen money.

Further investigation is in progress to trace the remaining accused and recover any other stolen property. PTI SSJ SSJ KSS KSS