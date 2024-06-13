Two held for carrying mephedrone drug worth over Rs 13 lakh

Thane, Jun 13 (PTI) Police have arrested two persons for allegedly carrying mephedrone drug worth Rs 13.15 lakh in Vashi area of Navi Mumbai, an official said.

The arrest was made in the wee hours of Wednesday, he said.

"The duo was spotted moving suspiciously near the Kopri Signal around 1.45 am when the personnel of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Navi Mumbai police were patrolling. They frisked the two persons and found them to be possessing 131.50 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 13,15,000," the official of the APMC police station said.

A case was registered against the duo, identified as Jitendra Vaijyanath Gupta (48), a scrap dealer, and Bupendra Hirachand Khandelwal (41), a real estate agent from Kharghar, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, adding that further investigation was underway. PTI COR NP