Two held for cheating by creating fake social media accounts of civil servants

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly duping people by impersonating IPS, IAS and IRS officers on social media by creating fake accounts, police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Ravi Singh (22) and Shyam Kumar (22), residents of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

During social media analysis, it came to notice that an account with display picture of an IPS officer, posted as DCP, was opened. The fraudsters had used the fake social media account to seek donations in their bank accounts on the pretext of helping children/patients, a senior police officer said.

The money trail led police to zero down the location of the accused at Pratapgarh. A raid was conducted and the two accused were nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

During interrogation, Singh disclosed that he used to create fake social media accounts of IPS, IAS and IRS officers using their pictures, names and their bio from their original social media profiles, the DCP said.

The accused further disclosed that he used to post pictures of patients with QR code through fake social media accounts to demand donation from people on the pretext of helping children, police said.

He also said that he had earlier been arrested by Delhi and UP Police in similar cases. Eight fake social media accounts of IAS, IPS and IRS officers were found in the mobile phone recovered from him, they said. PTI NIT CK