Two held for cheating by impersonating Army officials

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Saturday said it has arrested two brothers from Haryana who duped people by posing as Army officials.

Advertisment

The accused have been identified as Ilyas (37) and Yusuf (25), residents of Mewat in Haryana, they said.

On Wednesday, a case was registered based on the complaint of Aakash Panchal, who alleged that he was duped of Rs 3,26,645 on the pretext of water tank supply tender on the Army camp premises, Mahipalpur, police said.

The complainant had paid the amount in advance and sent the water tanks at the camp. When his material uncle reached Mahipalpur, the army personnel denied giving any such type of order after that the complainant realised that he has been cheated, police said.

Advertisment

The accused lured the complainant into paying money as well as delivering goods, they said.

A team was formed comprising sub-inspector Nandan Singh under the supervision of ACP operation Gurudev Singh. During investigation, a raid was conducted at Naheda village in Mewat and the accused were arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

Analysis of their WhatsApp conversation found that the accused used to cheat people on the pretext of several schemes, sextortion and by introducing themselves as Army officials.

Four mobile phones were recovered from their possession, the DCP added. PTI NIT CK CK