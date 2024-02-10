Two held for cheating contractor of Rs 50 lakh in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Feb 10 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have arrested two persons for allegedly cheating a contractor of Rs 50 lakh by luring him to invest in a fraudulent scheme, an official said on Saturday.

The police on Friday arrested Venkatesh Balkrishna Sada (41) and Prakash Dhuri (66), while two other accused are absconding, the official said.

According to the police, the accused allegedly lured the complainant, a contractor from Kalwa in neighbouring Thane, to invest in a fraudulent corporate social responsibility (CSR) scheme at the APMC Market in Navi Mumbai.

A case under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused on Thursday, he said.

Sada allegedly posed as an employee of a multinational company, enticed the complainant with the promise of a lucrative CSR opportunity and made him invest Rs 50 lakh, senior inspector Ajay Shinde said. PTI COR ARU