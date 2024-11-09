Two held for creating fake social media profiles of Bhopal top cop, duping people

Bhopal (MP), Nov 9 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly creating fake profiles of the Bhopal police commissioner on social media and duping people, police said.

The accused, Shakeel Mohammed and Sunil Prajapat, who allegedly created fake profiles on Facebook, were apprehended from Alwar in Rajasthan, an official said.

He said the duo were also wanted by the Karnataka police for similarly creating social media profiles of a superintendent of police.

The accused allegedly made fake profiles of Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra and duped people, he said.

The fraud came to light on November 5 when a 48-year-old businessman approached the cybercrime cell.

The complainant alleged that he had been cheated of Rs 45,000 by a person from a profile with Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra's photo in uniform on Facebook.

The businessman claimed that he received a message on Facebook stating that the top cop wanted to sell his old furniture, and he paid online through a QR code, the official said.

Talking to PTI, Bhopal crime branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhil Patel said the police will seek the remand of the two accused to probe their modus operandi.

As per a release by the crime branch, the police have seized four mobile phones, three SIM cards and Rs 5,000 cash from the duo. PTI LAL ARU