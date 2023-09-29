Two held for dacoity bid, five weapons and 59 bullets recovered

Latur, Sep 29 (PTI) Police have arrested two members of a gang just before they were to execute a dacoity in Latur city of Maharashtra, an official said on Friday.

The police took the action on Thursday evening, during which they recovered four pistols, one country-made weapon, 59 bullets and other material from the accused duo, he said.

Three of their accomplices fled from the spot, the police official said.

"The police had received a tip-off that two suspicious persons were moving on a motorcycle with the intention of executing a robbery on Latur-Murud Road in the city. Police officials verified the information and found it to be true," he said.

Accordingly, a police team rushed to the spot and saw five persons were standing on the road side. The police swooped down on them and nabbed two of them, while three others escaped from the spot, he added.

The detained accused were identified as Vikaskumar Gupta (27) and Amitkumar Yadav (22), both natives of Bihar, the police said, adding that a case was registered at the MIDC police station under sections Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 399 (dacoity), 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity), 420 (cheating) against the duo and five of their accomplices. PTI COR NP