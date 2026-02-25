Two held for damaging seven two-wheelers over dispute

Nagpur, Feb 25 (PTI) Police arrested two 19-year-old men on Wednesday for allegedly damaging seven two-wheelers parked in Mahal area of Nagpur city, officials said.

The incident occurred near Gandhi Gate around 11 pm on Tuesday, and triggered panic, they said.

Around 12 youths armed with wooden sticks smashed headlights, indicators and mudguards of the two-wheelers, causing losses of about Rs 19,000, the officials said.

The incident was a fallout of the dispute between the main accused and another youth over his relationship with a girl.

The main accused, Mangesh Gaware (24), tried to find his rival, but when he failed to do so, he damaged the vehicles parked in the area. His two associates - Swarup Dongre and Rishabh Khare - were arrested and sent to two-day police custody.

Police are trying to nab Gaware. PTI COR NP