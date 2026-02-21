Two held for driving away mineral clay-laden truck intercepted by revenue department

Thane, Feb 21 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly stealing a truck carrying mineral clay with a total value of Rs 40 lakh after it was impounded by the revenue department in Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.

The truck was intercepted on Ghodbunder road on February 14 by a team led by Mira Bhayander deputy tehsildar Prathamsh Bhuke with regards to its cargo comprising nine brass (one brass equal to 100 cubic feet in construction sector) of minor mineral clay, he said.

"The truck, which was parked near the tehsil office in Bhayander West for further legal action, was driven away illegally by unidentified persons, following which the revenue department approached police. A parallel probe by the Crime Branch led to the arrests of Mangilal Tulsiramji Prajapati (57) and Ishaq Musa Sheikh (40) from Kashigaon," he said.

The two have confessed to stealing the truck from the revenue department's custody on the instructions of the vehicle's owner Dashrath Mudaliar, the Bhayander police station official said.

The truck along with the mineral clay has been recovered and further probe into the case is underway, he added. PTI COR BNM