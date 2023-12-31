Two held for drug peddling

Hyderabad, Dec 31 (PTI) Two persons from Andhra Pradesh were apprehended here for allegedly selling drugs ahead of the New Year celebrations and narcotic substances like MDMA, brown sugar and cocaine were seized from their possession, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

On credible information, sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, (West Zone team), nabbed two inter-state drug offenders on Saturday and seized 100 grams of MDMA, 11.6 grams of brown sugar and two grams of cocaine, all worth of Rs 7.5 lakh from their possession, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

Both the accused, aged 25, were residing in Manikonda here and addicted to consuming drugs, it said.

On December 12, the prime accused went to Delhi and purchased MDMA, cocaine and brown sugar and brought it to Hyderabad for New Year celebrations and he, along with the second accused was apprehended by police while selling the drugs, police said.

Meanwhile, police issued certain instructions/guidelines/advisory to managements of pubs, bar and restaurants, star hotels and event organisers and they were urged to take all precautionary measures to ensure public safety and road safety during the New Year celebrations.

The instructions included closure timings, capacity, CCTV surveillance of the places in and around their premises, to take all possible measures to prevent drunk driving by customers and report pro-actively any illegal activity/ untoward incident, the release said adding police will conduct extensive checks for drunk driving and there will be closure of certain roads. PTI VVK VVK SS