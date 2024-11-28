Two held for duping Bhiwandi man of Rs 30 lakh by selling fake gold coins

Thane, Nov 28 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly duping a Bhiwandi businessman of Rs 30.05 lakh by selling him fake gold coins, a police official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Ravi Kishan Marwadi (24) from Bhiwandi and Manasingh Gulshan Solanki (40) from Diva were arrested on November 28, while one more person, identified as Mohan, is on the run, the official added.

"The accused approached the businessman, who has a sweets shop, on November 26 claiming they had discovered 5 kilograms of gold during excavation work and offered to sell it to him. The next day, they came with a bag of fake gold coins and took Rs30.05 lakh from the businessman," the Narpoli police station official said.

The two arrested accused and their absconding associate have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and other offences, he added. PTI COR BNM