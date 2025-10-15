Two held for duping youths on pretext of recruitment in paramilitary forces: STF

Lucknow, Oct 15 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday arrested two members of a gang allegedly involved in duping youngsters by promising them recruitment in paramilitary forces, officials said.

The accused were identified as Pradeep Kumar and Chandraveer alias Chhote, both residents of Naseerpur area of Firozabad, the STF said in a statement.

The STF field unit from Agra arrested the two at around 12.30 AM from Garhi crossing and seized 47 forged documents, including mark sheets and joining letters, two mobile phones, two fake seals, two blank cheques and Rs 1,030 in cash from their possession.

The gang had been active in rural areas, targeting youngsters aspiring to join paramilitary forces.

The accused allegedly prepared fake documents, using details of the successful candidates published online.

"They used to collect money from unsuspecting candidates and hand over forged joining letters before disappearing. When the youths reached the recruitment centres, they discovered that the letters were fake. Out of fear or embarrassment, most of the victims avoided filing complaints," the STF statement said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that their associates --identified as Brijbhushan Singh (a former soldier), Sonu and Dashrath Singh -- assisted them in preparing forged documents and luring victims.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused at Naseerpur police station in Firozabad, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further legal proceedings are underway and efforts are on to nab the absconding gang members, the STF said. PTI ABN SHS RT