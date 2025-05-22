Two held for extortion in J-K's Pulwama

Srinagar, May 22 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district for extorting money from public by fraudulently presenting themselves as close to authorities, a police spokesperson said on Thursday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Jaliya Parveen, a resident of Monghal in Anantnag, and Bilal Ahmad Rah, a resident of Chanapora in Srinagar.

According to the spokesperson, a complaint was lodged by Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, a resident of Naristan, who reported that the accused have been posing themselves as closely connected to police and demanding money from people.

He said the duo allegedly targeted suspects called for questioning, exploiting their fear of legal action.

During investigation, multiple victims came forward to report coercion and threats from the duo. Acting promptly on the complaint, Tral police registered a case under relevant sections of the law and took both the accused into custody, the spokesperson said.