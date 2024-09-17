Two held for firing at bakery shops in Delhi's Ranhola

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly opening fire at two bakery shops in outer Delhi's Rahola area, officials said on Tuesday.

Following the incident, a purported social media post claiming the firings were carried out on behest of gangster Yogesh Tunda of the notorious Gogi gang went viral.

According to a statement from Delhi Police, the shootings took place on September 14. The Special Cell was assigned to investigate the case and based on CCTV footage, Rahul (25) of Haryana and Mandeep (28) of Amritsar, Punjab, were arrested.

"Firing was claimed by gangster Yogesh Tunda of Gogi gang for extortion of Rs 5 crore. A motorcycle used in the incident was also seized which was later found to be stolen. Raids are currently being conducted at many locations the accused," the statement said, adding that Mandeep sustained a gunshot injury to his leg during the arrest.