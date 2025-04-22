Two held for firing at village sarpanch in Tarn Taran

Chandigarh, Apr 21 (PTI) Two persons including a minor have been arrested on Monday in connection with the shooting of a village sarpanch in Punjab's Tarn Taran, a senior police official said.

The accused have been identified as Ajaydeep Singh and a 17-year-old juvenile.

According to Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, three motorcycle-borne assailants fired at Sarpanch Jarmal Singh and his driver at Valtoha Sandhuan village in Tarn Taran on March 11. Both the sarpanch and the driver had sustained injuries in the incident.

Yadav said preliminary investigations revealed that the attack was linked to an extortion attempt by foreign-based gangster Prabhjit Singh alias Prabh Dasuwal, who demanded Rs 30 lakh from the sarpanch.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Rana said earlier, the police had arrested Anmol Singh alias Mola of Ghariala in the case.

Following human and intelligence inputs, two others were traced to Gharyala from where they were arrested on Monday.