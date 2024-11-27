Two held for flouting firecracker ban in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 27 (PTI) Gurugram police has arrested two persons for flouting a government order restricting the use of firecrackers in the district, officials said on Wednesday.

On November 22, a purported video was received at the Sector 65 police station showing some persons bursting firecrackers in the area, police said.

During probe, the police found that on the night of November 19, some unknown persons burst firecrackers in front of a showroom in Sector 65, they added.

"We have arrested two accused persons who have been identified as Ajit and Vijay, both from Indari village in Nuh district," a police spokesperson said.

In an attempt to improve air quality during the festive season, the Gurugram District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav on October 10 imposed a ban on the production and sale of firecrackers containing barium salts from October 22 to January 31, 2025.

As per the order, only green crackers were allowed to be used for a limited time on Diwali, Gurpurab, and Christmas.

On Diwali and Gurpurab, green crackers were allowed between 8 pm and 10 pm, while on Christmas Eve, they can be used from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am. PTI COR ARI