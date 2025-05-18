Two held for forging no-entry permits in central Delhi

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly supplying forged No-Entry Permits (NEP) to commercial vehicle drivers to facilitate illegal movement during restricted hours in central Delhi, an official said on Sunday.

A Delhi Traffic Police officer said that on May 15, officials on duty at the ITO Chowk intercepted a light goods vehicle (LGV) around 9 pm. The vehicle was found plying during no-entry hours from BSZ Marg to DDU Marg.

Police said a NEP pasted on the vehicle's windscreen was verified using an e-challan machine, but no record was found. Further verification from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Headquarters confirmed that the permit was forged.

The driver, Dilip Kumar alias Rahul, from Etah in Uttar Pradesh, revealed that the permit was purchased from an unidentified person at Azadpur market. Later, his brother Rajesh Kumar said that he had bought the permit from Tushar alias Vineet, a police officer said.

A case was registered at IP Estate police station. During interrogation, Tushar revealed that he had procured the fake permit from Sonu Kumar Mishra, a cyber cafe operator in Burari, he said.

The officer said that Sonu and Rajesh have been arrested.

Police also linked the case to a similar incident on May 14 at ITO Chowk involving another commercial vehicle with a forged NEP. The accused, Muzzamil, revealed he had purchased the fake permit from Faizuddin -- who has been arrested.

"Further investigation is underway," the officer added.