Two held for fraudulent transactions on Delhi woman's credit card through SIM swap scam

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two brothers for allegedly duping a Rohini-based woman by fraudulently porting her mobile number and misusing her credit card details, police said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Sachin Kumar Gupta (26) and his younger brother Nitin Kumar Gupta (23).

Police said the complainant had met the accused while returning from Kanpur last month. The duo gained her confidence and took her and her son's mobile phones on the pretext of making calls.

The next day, both numbers were deactivated. Subsequently, three unauthorised credit card transactions were carried out on January 30.

Police said during investigation, it was found that the mobile numbers were fraudulently ported and linked to SIM cards issued in Nitin's name.

The money trail led to bank accounts of the accused, they said, adding that further investigation is underway.