Two held for gang-raping 19-year-old girl in Dombivali

Thane, Sep 21 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 19-year-old girl in Dombivali in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

The girl and her live-in partner had gone to fetch some goods from a friend on September 17, where the two accused were present, the Vishnu Nagar police station official said.

"The two accused sent the teen girl's live-in partner to fetch liquor and then gang-raped her. After she left the place, the two accused raped her in an autorickshaw as well," the official said.

The two persons have been arrested from Dombivali and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Inspector RN Khilare said. PTI COR BNM BNM