Two held for grabbing tribal land in Bhiwandi; five on the run

Thane, Feb 16 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly grabbing land that was allotted by the Maharashtra government to tribals in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said.

Three FIRs were registered on the complaints of as many persons, Superintendent of Police DS Swami said.

He identified the accused as Javad Chiklekar, Majid Chiklekar, Fakir Chiklekar, Krishna Kachre, Jayant Gorle, Yasin Chiklekar and Azhar Chiklekar.

"Yasin Chiklekar and Javad Chiklekar have been arrested. The complainants are Vasant Pagi, Ravindra Haware and Baby Dhangada," he said.

The accused have been charged under IPC and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and efforts are on to nab those on the run, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM