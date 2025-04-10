Two held for grooming girl for months before abducting her in Himachal

Rampur (HP), Apr 10 (PTI) Police arrested two youths for allegedly abducting a minor girl from a village here in Himachal Pradesh after allegedly grooming her over the past few months, officials said on Thursday.

The girl was rescued from a rented room in Brow village in Kullu district after the accused were held and interrogated on Wednesday, they said.

She went missing on Monday night and after frantic searches by her family members failed, a complaint was filed with the police the next day.

Mubarak and Shoaib who work at a barber shop in the Brow area, close to Rampur, are alleged to have been behind the alleged grooming.

A section of residents in the area and Hindu organisations have alleged such incidents are targeted attempts of "love jihad".

"Love jihad" is a term used by right-wing groups to allege a concerted effort by Muslim men to convert Hindu women to Islam through marriage.

Police officials on Thursday confirmed that a case of abduction under relevant sections and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused and investigations are in progress.

According to the police complaint, the girl's mother was suspicious about her contact with the accused and tried to keep her away by taking her to their native village.

The girl has undergone a medical examination and counselling is being provided to her through the Child Welfare Committee, police said.

Local panchayat representatives and social organisations have strongly condemned the incident. A section of locals alleged that the incidents are "targeted attempts to trap Hindu girls".

Residents have also demanded mandatory police verification of outsiders coming to the area for work to prevent incidents of "love jihad" and ensure the safety of residents, especially minors.

Members of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) also demanded strict action against such crimes and urged the administration to ensure social harmony in the region.