Two held for hunting python, cooking its meat in Kerala

Kannur (Kerala), Sep 11 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly hunting a python and cooking its meat at Panapuzha in this north Kerala district, forest officials said on Thursday.

The accused, Pramod and Bineesh, are both natives of Panapuzha.

Forest officials said the duo hunted down an adult python from a rubber plantation near their house on Wednesday evening.

Later, both killed the reptile and prepared a curry at Pramod’s residence, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, Thaliparamba Range Officer Suresh P and his team raided the house and apprehended the duo.

Portions of the snake and the cooked curry were also seized.

A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The two were produced before a court on Thursday and remanded in judicial custody, officials added. PTI TBA TBA ROH