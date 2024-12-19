Two held for illegal dumping of Kerala medical waste in TN's Tirunelveli

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu), Dec 19 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in connection with the illegal dumping of medical waste in the district, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The two, identified as Manohar and Mayandi from Suthamalli, allegedly took money to dispose of the medical waste, they said.

In a related development, taking cognisance of the matter suo motu following media reports, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Kerala government “to remove the waste of all nature dumped inside Tamil Nadu forthwith and either take it to Kerala or arrange to get them treated in any authorised treatment facilities.” “We are constrained to pass the said order, as in the earlier incident, the Government of Tamil Nadu had quickly removed the waste after segregation, incurring an expenditure of about Rs.70,000, which is yet to be reimbursed by the state of Kerala,” the NGT said.

Hence, the Kerala government and the Kerala SPCB should take strict action to remove the waste dumped within a period of three days from the date of this order and file their action taken report, the order said.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, in the wake of illegal dumping of wastes from Kerala, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has asked Kerala State Pollution Control Board to take appropriate measures to curtail the unauthorised movement of the bio medical waste, solid wastes, plastic wastes and other wastes and dumping the same in Tamil Nadu.

Also, it requested Central Pollution Control Board to direct Kerala SPCB to stop the illegal dumping of wastes from Kerala into Tamil Nadu. PTI COR JSP JSP ROH