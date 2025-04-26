Two held for illegal transport of 400 goats

Thane, Apr 26 (PTI) Two individuals, originally belonging to Gujarat, were arrested for illegally transporting 412 goats in a highly inhumane manner in Thane, police said on Saturday.

The incident came to light after a social worker on Friday spotted animals packed in two trucks without access to food, water, and ventilation in Ovla area. He alerted animal activists who intercepted trucks and informed the police, a Kasarvadavli police station official said.

Police arrested Imtiaz Abdul Multani (47) and Multani Sharif Gafoor (31), both residents of Gujarat, on various charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the Transportation of Animals Rules, and violations under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The animals were rescued and shifted to protected shelters.

Police are investigating whether the accused are part of a larger illegal livestock transport network. PTI COR NSK