Two held for illegal transportation of beef in goods vehicle in Karnataka's Mandya

Mandya (Karnataka), Dec 8 (PTI) A driver and his accomplice were arrested for allegedly transporting beef and other cattle parts illegally in a goods vehicle in this district, police said on Monday.

The accused were identified as driver Arbaz Khan (21) and his accomplice Mohammad Samil (43), a leather trader, they said.

The vehicle was intercepted and seized during a late-night operation near Paschimavahini in Srirangapatna taluk on Sunday, they said.

According to police, the vehicle, which was reportedly travelling from Hunsur to Ramanagara, was first stopped by members of a local Hindu organisation, who then alerted the police. The Srirangapatna Town Police reached the spot and took the vehicle into custody.

During inspection, police found beef, hides, bones and legs of the slaughtered cattle inside the goods carrier. The driver and his accomplice were detained on the spot, a senior police officer said.

Samples of the seized meat have been sent for forensic examination, he added.

During investigation, the accused stated that they had purchased them from some individuals in Hunsur and were taking them to Ramanagara for sale. They admitted that they did not possess any licence for transporting these items, the officer said.

A case under the relevant sections of the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act and the Indian Motor Vehicles Act has been registered at the Srirangapatna Town Police Station, and an investigation is underway to trace the source and destination of the consignment, they said. PTI COR AMP KH