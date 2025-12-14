Two held for illegally transporting beef in Thane

Thane, Dec 14 (PTI) Police have seized beef valued at Rs 2.52 lakh being transported illegally in a car and arrested two persons in this connection in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Sunday.

During night patrolling on Friday, the police noticed a car moving suspiciously at Kongaon in Bhiwandi.

"Our patrolling team intercepted the vehicle for checking and found it to be transporting beef illegally," an official from Kongaon police station said.

The two car occupants, hailing from Nashik and Ahilyanagar, failed to produce any valid documents or permission for the transportation of beef, he said.

The police seized the beef and arrested the car occupants. They have been booked under section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, the official added. PTI COR GK