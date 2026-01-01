Two held for impersonating cops, robbing man of Rs 22.5 lakh at Patna station

Patna, Jan 1 (PTI) Two persons were arrested from Patna railway station for allegedly impersonating police officers and robbing a man of Rs 22.5 lakh, police said on Thursday.

The duo, identified as Deepak Kumar (20) and Raja Kumar (20), was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) Patna.

Police also recovered Rs 19.5 lakh from their possession.

According to a statement by the office of the Superintendent of Police, GRP (Patna), a complaint was lodged by Deepak Kumar (25), a resident of Vaishali district, in the intervening night of December 30 and 31.

The complainant alleged that he was robbed of Rs 22.5 lakh by two persons impersonating police officers at Patna railway station.

"Based on CCTV camera footage, police arrested Deepak from the railway station on Wednesday evening and later nabbed Raja. Further investigation is on," the statement added. PTI PKD MNB