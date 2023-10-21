Two held for impersonation during HSSC exam

Gurugram, Oct 21 (PTI) Two men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly impersonating candidates at a centre here during the Haryana Staff Selection Commission Group D exam, police said.

Advertisment

The arrested accused were identified as Shubham Kumar alias Samir alias Chotu, native of Munger district in Bihar and Surender, resident of Danoda village in Haryana's Jind district.

Accused Kumar was arrested by a team of Sector-50 police station in connection with giving the examination in place of a candidate named Rohit.

"A team of Sector 10A police station arrested the other accused, Surender, while he was appearing for the examination in place of the candidate named Amit. FIRs have been registered and further probe is underway," said Varun Dahiya, ACP Crime. PTI COR CK