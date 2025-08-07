Two held for inter-state drug trafficking; heroin worth over Rs 3 crore seized: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for procuring heroin from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly and distributing it in various parts of Delhi-NCR, the city police said on Thursday.

Heroin worth over Rs 3 crore was recovered from the possession of Sushil Arora alias Vicky, a resident of Delhi’s Baprola, and Shakti alias Wasi from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, they said.

“On July 31, acting on a tip-off, police raided a rented accommodation in Jai Vihar, Baprola, where Sushil Arora was residing. During the raid, 292 grams of heroin and Rs 3 lakh cash were recovered from his house,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

Although Arora owns a house in the same locality, he was living in this rented property to avoid suspicion, the officer said.

Arora has previous involvement in a robbery case and is listed as a 'bad character' at Ranhola. While in jail, he came in contact with drug peddlers who lured him into the narcotics trade with promises of easy money, he said.

Following his arrest, police interrogated Arora and identified his associate Shakti alias Wasi. On August 2, police arrested Shakti from his residence in Bareilly and recovered 300 grams of heroin from his house, officials said.

Shakti used to assist his father at their local ironing shop. A school dropout, he fell into bad company during his teenage years and gradually got involved in illegal activities, including drug peddling, officials said.

A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Crime Branch police station. Further investigation is underway to trace the broader network and identify other members of the syndicate, they added. PTI SSJ SSJ NB NB