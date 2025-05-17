Two held for kidnapping 15-year-old boy for Rs 12 lakh ransom in Navi Mumbai

Thane, May 17 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old boy over his father's outstanding debts and demanding a ransom of Rs 12 lakh in Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused arrived at the victim's house in Ghansoli on the night of May 14 and had a heated argument with his father over the Rs 4 lakh he owed one of them.

They allegedly beat up the boy and took him away in a car and later demanded Rs 12 lakh for his safe return, an official from the Koparkhairane police station said.

Based on the father's complaint, a case was registered under section 140(2) (kidnapping or abducting to murder or for ransom, etc.) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against four persons, he said.

The boy was rescued within hours from the Rabale area, and two of the accused were apprehended, assistant police inspector Sunil Bodke said.

The police have arrested Raj Uday Bhalerao (32) and Yash Satish Garud (26) in connection with the crime, while two other accused are still at large, the official said.