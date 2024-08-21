Two held for kidnapping minor boy in Rajasthan's Jaipur

Jaipur, Aug 21 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Wednesday for kidnapping a minor boy, who was playing outside his house, to pay off debt, police said.

The minor was also rescued, they said.

The victim's family had expressed suspicion on an acquaintance in the kidnapping of a 12-year-old child in the Sanganer area on Tuesday evening, said Sanganer Sadar SHO Poonam Chaudhary.

The SHO said that on the basis of the CCTV footage and the mobile location of the accused, the police caught both the accused from Bassi's Banskho area and recovered the child locked in a room.

The accused Sachin Meena (23) and his accomplice Ashok Meena (19) were arrested on Wednesday, she added.

The SHO said that Sachin Meena used to visit the victim's family and he had taken a loan of Rs one lakh from them.

During preliminary interrogation of accused Sachin Meena, it was found that he kidnapped the child with the help of his partner and tied him up and hid him in the room of his sister in Bassi's Banskho area, she added.