Two held for killing bear in J'khand

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Jun 28 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly killing a bear sneaked into a village in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, a forest official said on Friday.

On being informed of the incident in Jamdih village under the Rajnagar block, forest personnel rushed to the spot and conducted a raid on Thursday, he said.

"Two villagers were arrested for killing the bear. We also recovered body parts of the animal, which were sent for laboratory tests," Rajnagar Forest Range official Subham Panda said.

The two accused were booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, he added. PTI BS BDC