Two held for killing cab driver in Delhi park

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Two youth have been arrested for allegedly stabbing cab driver to death over a "long-standing rivalry" at a park in southwest Delhi’s Kishangarh , police said on Thursday.

A police team who reached the spot found the man lying in a pool of blood, with multiple stab wounds close to his ear, abdomen and other parts, in Machhli Park on Monday, they said.

"The caller, a local resident, told police that he found the body on his morning walk. A mobile phone was recovered from the deceased’s pocket, which was unlocked using facial recognition. He was identified as Nitesh Khatri (23), a resident of Kishangarh, who worked as a cab driver," a senior police officer said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and a team was formed to trace the culprits.

Based on CCTV footage and local inputs, the police zeroed in on two suspects -- Mohit Mehlawat alias Mannu (23), also from Kishangarh, and Lucky alias Tannu (23) from Mehrauli -- and apprehended them within two hours of the incident.

During the interrogation, both men allegedly confessed to the crime and revealed that they had a long-standing rivalry with the victim, the officer said.

They allegedly contacted Khatri via social media and lured him to the park, and stabbed him multiple times with knives, he added.

Two knives used in the murder, blood-stained clothes worn by the accused, a laptop belonging to one of them, and the victim’s mobile phone were recovered from their possession, the police said.

Mohit has two previous cases of attempted murder, while Lucky is unemployed and a drug addict police said.