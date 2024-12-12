Two held for killing man in Noida de-addiction centre

Noida (UP), 12 Dec (PTI) Two people were detained for allegedly killing a man following a dispute in a de-addiction centre here on Thursday morning, police said.

Advertisment

The accused were identified as Mohit Rawal and Lucky, police said.

According to police, an argument broke out between the accused and Arvind who were admitted to Navjyoti De-addiction Centre in Samadhipur village. Following this, the accused around 4 am on Thursday attacked Arvind with a knife and seriously injured him.

Robin, the manager of the de-addiction centre, rushed Arvind to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Advertisment

The police have sent the body for post-mortem and apprehended the accused. The knife used in the crime has been recovered and further investigation is underway, they added. PTI COR HIG