Two held for killing stray dog in JK's Ganderbal

Srinagar, Aug 29 (PTI) Two people have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district for allegedly killing a stray dog, police said on Friday.

The incident came to light after videos, purportedly showing two people killing a stray dog, went made rounds on social media. The video showed the people hitting the dog with a stick and stones, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal Khalil Poswal said the police took cognizance of the incident and registered a case against the duo under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and other relevant sections of the law.

"The two were identified and have been arrested," the SSP told PTI.

Further legal proceedings are underway, he added.