Two held for man's murder in Delhi's Samaypur Badli

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police have arrested two people for allegedly bludgeoning a 25-year-old man to death with stones during a violent confrontation in the Samaypur Badli area, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, Manish alias Babu (22) and Sumit (23), were arrested on Monday, the police said.

The incident occurred on Sunday at around 10 pm, when the victim, also named Manish, accompanied by Santosh Kumar Srivastava (40), went to meet the alleged attacker, Manish, who had allegedly threatened him earlier.

After a brief argument near an underpass, the main accused was joined by two other attackers.

The accused allegedly began abusing the victim and the argument quickly turned violent. The attackers assaulted Santosh and Manish with stones, leaving the victim grievously injured, the officer said.

When Santosh regained consciousness, he found Manish lying unresponsive. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was later declared dead.

The police said a murder case was registered on Monday on Santosh's complaint and CCTV footage was scanned. Subsequently, the two suspects here held while a search is on for the third accused.

During questioning, the duo admitted to their involvement in the fatal assault, the police said.

A scooter, a motorcycle and the stone used in the crime were recovered from their possession, they added.

The police said the attacker, Manish, was previously involved in another murder case and are investigating the exact reason behind the killing and further investigation is underway. PTI BM APL NB