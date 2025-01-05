Two held for man's murder in Mira Road

Thane, Jan 5 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in a firing incident in the Mira Road area of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The victim, Shams Tarbez Shahabuddin Ansari alias Sonu, was shot and killed near a shopping complex on Friday night, said Madan Ballal, assistant commissioner of police (Crime) MBVV police.

The official said Yusuf Mansurali Alam, the prime suspect, had a long-standing feud with the victim, and he allegedly hatched a plan and got the victim murdered with the help of the other accused.

He said the shooter opened fire at the victim and fled towards Mira Road railway station. The police examined the CCTV footage from the area and zeroed in on the shooter, Saifali Mansurali Khan (22).

The official said Khan was apprehended from the Nalla Sopara area on Saturday, while Alam, a trader from Badlapur, was also nabbed.

The police have seized the pistol magazine and six bullets from the accused, he added.

The Naya Nagar police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Arms Act, the official said. PTI COR ARU