Two held for murder in Delhi's Uttam Nagar

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a person in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Sunil Paswan (21) and Aman (19), claimed that the victim used to abuse them, they said.

On Wednesday, a person stated that he was talking to his friend Raj when Paswan and Aman, along with their friends, came there and started quarrelling with them, a senior police officer said.

When they opposed, Paswan took out a country-made pistol and fired at Raj before fleeing the spot. Raj was taken to DDU Hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said.

CCTV footage showed two people involved in the incident. Later, they were nabbed from Badarpur Boarder, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

They also disclosed that Raj and his friends used to abuse them due to which they wanted to teach them a lesson, police said.

In order to take revenge from them, Paswan arranged a country-made pistol. On Wednesday, they found Raj and his friends standing near their house. They intentionally started quarrelling with Raj and fired at him, he said.

The country-made pistol was recovered from them. Paswan was previously involved in three criminal cases, police added. PTI NIT CK