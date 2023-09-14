Two held for murder of 30-year-old woman in Jaipur

Jaipur, Sep 14 (PTI) Two people were arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old woman whose body was found buried in the Nahargarh forest area, police said.

Chitrakoot SHO Balbir Singh said that Lakshmi, a resident of Nepal, was murdered by the two accused -- Swapna Mandal and Suman Vishwas -- in April this year.

The two accused arrested in connection with a prostitution case confessed to killing the woman during interrogation, the SHO said.

The woman had come in contact with Mandal in November 2022, he added.

He said that District Special Team (DST) SHO Ganesh Kumar Saini had lodged a complaint on Wednesday about the two accused being involved in a prostitution racket following which they were arrested.

Singh said the two accused revealed during interrogation that they had murdered the woman and buried the body in the hills of Nahargarh forest area.

The SHO said that the body was exhumed on Thursday and will be sent for a DNA test.

A case has been registered against the two accused under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing destruction of evidence), 370 (trafficking) of the IPC, police said. PTI AG AS SKY